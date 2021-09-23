Chiefs coach Greg Lewis 'lost his cool' with Browns player Ronnie Harrison in sideline altercation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back coach Greg Lewis addressed the sideline altercation involving Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison in week one.

During the game, officials initially announced a penalty on Lewis. After discussing what happened, they reversed course and Harrison was ejected from the game and Lewis was not penalized.

Thursday, Lewis expressed remorse, vowing it would never happen again.

"I lost my cool and emotionally I got involved in the game in the way that I shouldn't be, I shouldn't be involved," Lewis said. "My purpose was to get my guy and get him out of the situation, and as a parent, I need to be a better example and diffuse the situation and that's how I looked at it. That I was going over there to get him out and it didn't end up that way."

During the skirmish, Harrison appeared to be hovering over a tackled Chiefs player, and Lewis pushed him back. Harrison reacted by pushing back on Lewis' face and neck.

Harrison was fined over $12,000 for the incident. The NFL later sent out a memo to teams stating coaches need to behave themselves on the sidelines.

The NFLPA called for punishment against Lewis for his role in the altercation.

Several reports have indicated that Lewis was also fined, but for an undisclosed amount.