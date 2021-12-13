Watch
Chiefs coaches take on challenge of Chargers in short week

Posted at 5:02 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 18:02:12-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — "Take one game at a time."

It's the oldest cliche in the book, but it's downright impossible in the NFL on a short week.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders 48-9 on Sunday and had zero time to celebrate because their next game — and possibly their biggest game — happens Thursday night in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

Game-planning for that game had to begin before Sunday night.

"Here's what you do," Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. "First of all, you have some of your assistants start working ahead."

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said some of his staff had been working on the Chargers since Friday night and Saturday morning.

But that does not include him.

"I don't venture down that road at all," Spagnuolo said. "Because, from a play-caller standpoint, I've tried it before. It gets confusing. You get jersey numbers mixed up."

The Chiefs come into Thursday Night Football one game ahead of the Chargers in the AFC West division, but the Chargers have the tie-breaker because of their Week 3 win in KC.

