Chiefs' Dave Toub not giving up on Moore as punt returner despite acquisition of Toney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have to figure out the punt returner position for special teams ahead of Sunday night's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Chiefs' rookie Skyy Moore has had struggles when it comes to fielding punts in recent games. In the Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Moore made two errors that resulted in a turnover and bad field position. In the Week 7 win over the San Francisco 49ers, he muffed a punt that was recovered by the 49ers.

On Thursday, assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub said he is not giving up on Moore when it comes to special teams.

"(Moore) just got to get more confidence, he's got to catch more balls in games, you know he can catch them on the jugs and stuff," said Toub. "But in games where it matters most and when you've got that coverage coming down on you, it's getting him reps, getting him reps in games, and then that will build for him. he's young so you know we're not giving up on him."

The newest wide receiver Kadarius Toney who the Chiefs acquired in a trade from the New York Giants could also be helping out on special teams, according to Toub. That goes for both kick and punt returns.

“Yeah, he can do it,” Toub said when asked about Toney.

If Toney will see the field Sunday night is still up in the air. Toub said the team will see how Toney does this week at practice.

“We’ve got to wait and see. Coach (Andy Reid) wants to get a look at him all week and then make a decision at game time. It’s literally how it’s going to go, but I like what I’ve seen so far. It looks good," said Toub.

