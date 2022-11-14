Chiefs DE Carlos Dunlap joins NFL’s QB-sack century club

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A weight was lifted for Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap II when he teamed up with teammate Chris Jones for a first-quarter sack Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Dunlap, who spent his first 11 NFL seasons with Cincinnati before a midseason trade to Seattle in 2020, joined the Chiefs during training camp.

The 13-year NFL veteran and two-time Pro Bowler arrived with 96 career sacks — and Dunlap made it clear he intended to get to the 100-sack milestone with Kansas City.

Entering Sunday’s 27-17 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars with 99 1/2 career sacks, Dunlap hit the century mark with that early takedown of Trevor Lawrence.

“I feel lighter,” Dunlap said. “Being able to get that accomplished is a huge milestone and accomplishment. As a young player coming into the league, that was a goal — playing 10-plus years, getting 100 sacks to be in that elite category of the guys who have ever done it.”

Since sacks became an official stat in 1982, only 40 players have reached 100.

Researchers have compiled an unofficial list, meant to include stats from before 1982, which includes 20 more players who’ve hit the 100-sack milestone, according to Pro Football Reference .

“My hat goes off to him,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “That’s a lot of football that goes into that.”

Dunlap is one of eight active players with 100 career sacks — joining Von Miller, Cameron Jordan, Justin Houston, Chandler Jones, J.J. Watt, Aaron Donald and Robert Quinn.

Reed Hoffmann/AP FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap celebrates after they beat the Tennessee Titans during overtime in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. Dunlap needs just half of a sack to reach 100 for his career. And with the Chiefs missing the suspended Frank Clark for one more week, he could well get it when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 13.

“That’s cool, man,” said Khalen Saunders — a fourth-year defensive tackle who had one of Kansas City’s five sacks Sunday, giving him 3 1/2 for his career. “It’s a blessing to be able to play with a guy like that. Every day I walk into this building, I pinch myself being able to play with guys like that.”

Dunlap said the 100-sack milestone is “a tribute to my routine, my family, my community, my faith, my commitment, the time that I’ve invested into it.”

He also appreciated the fact that it came against Lawrence, who is widely viewed as having a chance to develop into a special quarterback in the league.

Dunlap reminisced his first career sack came against Hall of Famer Peyton Manning on a similar pass-rushing move to Sunday’s half-sack.

His mother, Dr. Diana Ross-Jackson , and other family members were at the game, making the moment even more special, especially 10 months after his father’s death in a car crash .

“Her and my dad (Carlos Dunlap Sr.) laid the foundation and helped me and guided me along the way, nudged me back between the railroad tracks when I got off the track,” Dunlap said.

He said a lot of people “from my neighborhood and where I’m from” don’t get the opportunity.

Dunlap has more goals ahead, including the shot at a postseason victory, but he planned to “celebrate the moment” and “be present in the moment.”

After the milestone sack was acknowledged on the in-stadium videoboard, Dunlap was bathed in cheers and mobbed by the rest of Kansas City’s defense.

“It was special having all my teammates rush me when they put it up on the board,” Dunlap said.

Dunlap said Michael Vick is the one who got away. He sacked the speedy former Atlanta and Philadelphia QB during a preseason game, but it doesn’t officially count.

As for Patrick Mahomes, during a 2018 Seahawks win in Seattle, Dunlap sacked “young Patrick,” so he’s a notch on the veteran pass-rusher’s career belt.

