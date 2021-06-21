Watch
Chiefs DE Frank Clark arrested for illegal weapon

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) celebrates after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Frank Clark, Brian Hoyer
Posted at 5:07 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 18:07:10-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested Sunday night in Los Angeles for illegal possession of a firearm.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told 41 Action News Monday that Clark was pulled over around 9:20 p.m. PT on Sunday night for a vehicle code violation.

The police spokesperson said officers spotted a bag inside vehicle with an uzi submachine gun sticking out.

Police arrested Clark and booked him for having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, a felony.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s booking log indicates Clark was booked into the jail around 9:30 a.m. PT Monday.

Bond initially was set at $35,000.

41 Action News has reached out to the Kansas City Chiefs for comment and will update this story if one is received.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

