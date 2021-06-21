Chiefs DE Frank Clark arrested for illegal weapon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested Sunday night in Los Angeles for illegal possession of a firearm.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told 41 Action News Monday that Clark was pulled over around 9:20 p.m. PT on Sunday night for a vehicle code violation.

The police spokesperson said officers spotted a bag inside vehicle with an uzi submachine gun sticking out.

Police arrested Clark and booked him for having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, a felony.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s booking log indicates Clark was booked into the jail around 9:30 a.m. PT Monday.

Bond initially was set at $35,000.

