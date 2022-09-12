Chiefs defense shows potential after dominant showing against Cardinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the biggest stories that will come from the Chiefs's dominant showing against the Arizona Cardinals will be Patrick Mahomes's five-touchdown performance without Tyreek Hill.

But let's not overlook the incredible performance the defense had in Sunday's win, too.

Yes, the Cardinals are without star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for the first six games of the season due to Hopkins testing positive for performance enhancing drugs in May. And yes, the Cardinals were also without Rondale Moore on Sunday due to a hamstring injury.

But that doesn't still take away from how powerful the Chiefs were on the defensive side.

Chiefs fans were expecting more improvements from the Chiefs defense that was 24th in Defensive DVOA, sixth in yards most allowed defensively, and tied for third in yards allowed per play last year.

The Chiefs focused on creating a more younger, faster and "grittier" defense this off season, drafting defensive players "Furious George" Karlaftis and Trent McDuffie with their first round picks, spending seven of their 10 picks this past NFL Draft on defensive players and signing safety/ occasional NFL kicker Justin Reid and defensive lineman Carlos Dunlap .

"We gotta be a gritty defense," defensive lineman Chris Jones said during training camp. "And that's from the coaching staff to the players on the sideline to the players that are starting. We gotta be gritty. Don't let go of the rope, always fight."

And after one game, the Chiefs's defense looks gritty indeed.

The Chiefs kept Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in limbo all game. Murray only threw for 193 yards the entire game. The Cardinals offense would only collect 282 yards the entire game, and they could only surmount 4 1/2 yards per play. On the third down, the Cardinals were only three for 12.

The Chiefs were absolutely commanding in the front. While only collecting four tackles for losses, they were still able to collect three sacks in the game, including one from Dunlap. The Chiefs were even able to get Arizona the ball three times yesterday. However, none of them were recovered by the defense.

Jones said during the training camp the Chiefs's defensive line has to set the tone for the team.

“If the D-line plays like a menace, I feel like we set the tone for this defense, and so I feel like that’s a huge aspect for us, me and Frank Clark," Jones said at the time. "Right now to make sure we set the tone day to day for this defense, make sure we set the bar high and what we expect from the younger guys."

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo spoke to reporters Monday after the game and gave praise to his players after their dominant showing.

"This group gets dominant when we play fast," Spagnuolo said.

They certainly did set the tone during the Cardinals game after the defense allowed James Conner to reach the end zone at the start of the second quarter.

The Chiefs's defense took over, keeping the Cardinals from even creating a drive. The defense would force the Cardinals offense to having drives of five or less plays six straight times after that drive before the Cardinals created a long drive to score a touchdown to begin the fourth quarter. The Chiefs were up 37-7 by then.

But the defense may face a slight bump in the road with McDuffie now leaving Sunday's game with a hamstring injury.

Yes, defensive linemen might not have as impressive of showings when they play the NFL's most dominant offenses like Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills later on in the season, nor when they face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, which you can watch on KSHB 41, your home of the Chiefs.

But one week in, and the Cheifs's defense seems to be doing just fine.