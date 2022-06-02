Chiefs' defense with lots of unknowns, need for growth this offseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have one more week of organized team activities before they shift things into high gear.

“The pace of training camp is a lot more vigorous than what you’re getting right now, because of the contact and we’ll see how things go there, but I like what I’m seeing out here," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

This off-season, the team had a lot of departures and new additions to the team. In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chiefs spent seven of their 10 draft picks on defensive players.

“There’s a lot of growth needed," Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. "These guys are young, they’ve been in different systems, and a couple of them are from small schools. So we’ll find out if it’s too big for them, we’ll know when we get in the thick of things."

From a coaching standpoint, Spagnuolo said there's a lot of unknowns at this point in time.

“Right now, I believe what we’ve got to do, we have a system that we believe in, there’s a foundation of what we do and we’ve got to find out about the guys that we have now," he said.

This offseason, there was not only movement with with players, but coaches too.

Jacksonville's former defensive coordinator Joe Cullen joined the Chiefs as a defensive line coach.

On Thursday, Cullen said there's one thing he knows about the Chiefs defense and what it can be under Spagnuolo's schemes.

“We’ll be one with bringing a lot of pressure, all different looks, so I think we have all those variables that we talked about in this scheme here," Cullen said.

The Chiefs have one more week of OTAs before mandatory mini-camp gets underway on June 14.