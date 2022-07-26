Chiefs' Edwards-Helaire and Broughton placed on PUP list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and defensive lineman Cortez Broughton were placed on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) per the NFL transactions list on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chiefs currently have Ronald Jones, Jerrick McKinnon, Isiah Pacheco, Derrick Gore, Tayon Fleet-Davis and Michael Burton at the running back position headed into training camp.

Players were given an acclimation period today. The veterans first day could include physical examinations, team meetings and classroom work.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is currently slated to address the media after practice on Wednesday. The first full team practice is slated for 9:15 a.m on Wednesday for season ticket members. The first practice open to the general public is set for Thursday at 9:15 a.m.

Players on the PUP list are allowed to participate in meetings and use team facilities, but they can’t practice.

There’s no penalty for a player going on the PUP list, as they can be activated at any time during the preseason. Players cannot return to the PUP list once activated from it initially.

If a player remains on the PUP list to begin the regular season, they become ineligible to practice or play in games for the first four weeks at least. A player on the PUP list counts against the 90-man roster during the preseason, but they do not count on the 53-man roster during the regular season.