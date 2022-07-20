Chiefs' equipment staff prepares for St. Joseph as training camp nears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs equipment staff prepared for the team's first day of training camp Tuesday morning, as quarterbacks and rookies will report on July 22.

The team started loading trucks at 8 a.m., with pallets of helmets, shoulder pads, cleats, Gatorade bottles and more being rolled to the loading dock behind the team's practice facility.

Equipment Director Allen Wright, the head of the entire moving process, worked his 40th training camp for the Chiefs and reflected on his time with the team.

"It doesn't seem like 40 years," Wright said. "Everything seems like five or six years ago, but it's funny to think about what we did back in the 80s. We had one or two trucks, the organization had 75 full-time employees, we didn't have computers and we didn't have cell phones."

Now, Wright benefits from a larger staff, which makes his job more manageable.

"I rely on a lot more people to do their portion," Wright said. "We have six full-time staff and 10 ball boys that actually help us through training camp. So in a sense, on myself, individually, it's probably a little easier than when it was Mike Davidson and myself doing the majority of it."

Training camp opens to the public on July 28 at 9:15 a.m., with linebackers available to sign autographs.

On July 29, 30 and Aug. 7, there will be a $5 admission fee to attend. Aug. 7 will also be Family Fun Day, and the entire team will be available for autographs.

Training camp will be held on July 27 and Aug. 9 as Season Ticket Member Days and will not be open to the public.

Training camp concludes on Aug. 18 at 8:15 a.m.

All dates and times are subject to change. If practice is moved indoors due to poor conditions, it will be closed to the general public.

Visit here for the team's full training camp schedule.

—