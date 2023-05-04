Chiefs expected to sign offensive tackle Donovan Smith

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Veteran offensive tackle Donovan Smith is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal, a source confirmed to KSHB 41.

The deal is worth up to $9 million.

The news was first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Smith on March 7.

The veteran left tackle was a second round selection, 34th overall, in 2015. He started 131 of 137 games during his eight seasons in Tampa Bay.

Smith sustained a hyper-extended elbow injury in the Buccaneers 2022 season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. He also dealt with a foot injury near the end of the regular season.

The eight year veteran will turn 30 on June 23.

The Chiefs offensive tackle room includes free agency signing, Jawaan Taylor, who joined the team from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The other tackles are 2020 third round draft pick Lucas Niang, 2023 third round draft pick Wayne Morris and third-year veteran Prince Tega Wanogho.

Veteran players who signed after Monday do not count against the compensatory pick formula.