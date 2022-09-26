Chiefs experience letdown following Thursday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andy Reid is still trying to explain the Chiefs' 20-17 loss to the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday.

"This one was a different one," Reid said on Monday.

The narrative for this one was unforced errors.

The Chiefs fumbled a punt, let another one bounce to the one-yard line, missed a PAT, missed a field goal and failed on a fake field goal. And those were just special teams' mistakes.

"It started off with some crazy situations that took place," Reid said.

The Chiefs showed more rust than rest after a 10-day layoff. In fact, Andy Reid is just 5-6 with Kansas City following the Thursday night games that result in 10+ day layoffs.

The Chargers, coming off that Thursday night game against the Chiefs, got embarrassed by the Jaguars on Sunday, 38-10.

"I haven't correlated that coming off Thursday games, but I do know what happened yesterday, though," Reid said.

Probably more of a statistical anomaly considering Reid is 20-3 all-time following a bye week. The longer Big Red has to prepare, the worse it usually is for the other team.

Reid doesn't care about any trends, good or bad. He just wants to fix any errors before the next game, whether it's on a Sunday, Thursday or Monday.

"We've got to learn to grow from this and the things that took place here," Reid said.

