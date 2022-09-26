Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chiefs experience letdown following Thursday Night Football

Andy Reid
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept.12, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Andy Reid
Posted at 5:40 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 18:40:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andy Reid is still trying to explain the Chiefs' 20-17 loss to the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday.

"This one was a different one," Reid said on Monday.

The narrative for this one was unforced errors.

The Chiefs fumbled a punt, let another one bounce to the one-yard line, missed a PAT, missed a field goal and failed on a fake field goal. And those were just special teams' mistakes.

"It started off with some crazy situations that took place," Reid said.

The Chiefs showed more rust than rest after a 10-day layoff. In fact, Andy Reid is just 5-6 with Kansas City following the Thursday night games that result in 10+ day layoffs.

The Chargers, coming off that Thursday night game against the Chiefs, got embarrassed by the Jaguars on Sunday, 38-10.

"I haven't correlated that coming off Thursday games, but I do know what happened yesterday, though," Reid said.

Probably more of a statistical anomaly considering Reid is 20-3 all-time following a bye week. The longer Big Red has to prepare, the worse it usually is for the other team.

Reid doesn't care about any trends, good or bad. He just wants to fix any errors before the next game, whether it's on a Sunday, Thursday or Monday.

"We've got to learn to grow from this and the things that took place here," Reid said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock