Chiefs Fan of the Year prepares for AFC Championship

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — It’s four days before the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, and Steve Lopez can’t sit still.

“I’m beyond excited. I’m doing paces and laps in my basement and outside,” Lopez admitted.

KSHB 41 News first introduced viewers to Lopez in January 2021 shortly after he moved his family of five from Southern California to Lee’s Summit, Missouri, to fulfill his lifelong dream of being a Chiefs season ticket member.

The family has settled nicely in the Midwest.

And in September, the move received validation when the Chiefs named Lopez the team’s Fan of the Year for the 2021 season. The title earned him a seat in the Lamar Hunt Legacy seat, two tickets to the Super Bowl (with airfare and lodging included) and he’ll attend the NFL Honors awards ceremony the Thursday before the Super Bowl, where they’ll announce the NFL Fan of the Year.

“It’s a one in 32 chance there,” he said with a laugh. “I’m just thankful being Chiefs Fan of the Year, being in this awesome city, in this awesome time with the Chiefs organization and Chiefs Kingdom.”

Throughout the season, each team’s fan of the year has participated in Zoom calls with former players, NFL Network analysts and even NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The experience is designed to give these fans a peek behind the curtain.

“I’m just honored, blessed and thankful for the opportunity,” Lopez said.

As he and his wife prepare to return to their hometown for the Super Bowl, they hope the Chiefs also join them in Los Angeles by beating the Bengals Sunday.

“That would be the ultimate experience,” Lopez said with a smile.

With the AFC Championship getting closer, he has this message for the rest of Chiefs Kingdom.

“Support the team. Be loud. If you’re not at the stadium, we want to be able to hear from Arrowhead,” he said. “We need this victory.”

Lopez will be at Sunday’s game but don’t expect him to sit still.