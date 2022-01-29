Chiefs fan pens '13 Seconds' poem to celebrate thrilling victory over Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fan Marjorie Frazier was so inspired by Kansas City's thrilling overtime win against the Buffalo Bills she wrote a poem.

Paying homage to what many have dubbed one of the greatest games of all time, Frazier's poem "13 Seconds" pays tribute to the triumph and tragedy of the road to the AFC Championship.

“13 Seconds”

(The last 13 Seconds of KC Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills 1/23/22)

By MJ Frazier

It was the end of the game,

So — many observers thought…

As only a few brief seconds

Remained on the dreaded clock.

It wasn’t the Super Bowl

But it WAS a super game,

As the Bills versus Chiefs

Battled for respect of their name.

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes,

Two gladiators faced off boldly with pride,

Flashing weapons of skill and strength,

With devoted warriors at their side!

It was a battle for the ages,

A high-scoring affair,

As each team traded the lead,

Which was difficult for faint-hearts to bear!

As the Bills scored a late touchdown,

Leaving a mere thirteen seconds left,

The Chiefs’ loss appeared to be evident -

Had they fought their very best?

GEHA Stadium seemed under a cloud

As the seats began emptying of fans,

But Coach Reid, Bieniemy and the team,

Well, they still had other plans…

Although missing some kicks

To raise their score in the game,

They desperately needed Butker

Just to tie this crazy thing!

It was almost hard to believe,

But in the final crunch

The kicker overcame his greatest doubts and fears,

Giving the ball a powerful punch!

It sent the game into overtime

Under the crowd’s collective gasp.

Yet, an official coin-toss was needed

As a critical preliminary task.

The visiting Bills earned the choice

To make the flipping call,

But choosing “tails” as their option,

Allowed the Chiefs to have the ball!

That simple gesture spun a chain reaction

That the Bills couldn’t control with might,

Cause’ when the token landed upright on “heads”

It gave the Chiefs new life!

In breath-taking fashion, the new game began,

With Chiefs coveting ball possession first,

Pushing the chains methodically downfield,

As Tyreek and Kelce created the fireworks!!

Two juggernauts slung it out to the ultimate,

Presenting an extraordinary air-ground attack,

Leaving fans with a glorious moment captured,

Almost incomparable when poised to “look-back.”

Creating an exhilarating football classic!

Knowing that one team had to win the game,

It was a hard-fought and historic battle to the finish,

Although BOTH were winners just the same!!

Thank you, Patrick Mahomes & Josh Allen

For giving us the game of the century in 2022!

—

