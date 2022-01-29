Chiefs fan pens '13 Seconds' poem to celebrate thrilling victory over Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fan Marjorie Frazier was so inspired by Kansas City's thrilling overtime win against the Buffalo Bills she wrote a poem.
Paying homage to what many have dubbed one of the greatest games of all time, Frazier's poem "13 Seconds" pays tribute to the triumph and tragedy of the road to the AFC Championship.
“13 Seconds”
(The last 13 Seconds of KC Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills 1/23/22)
By MJ Frazier
It was the end of the game,
So — many observers thought…
As only a few brief seconds
Remained on the dreaded clock.
It wasn’t the Super Bowl
But it WAS a super game,
As the Bills versus Chiefs
Battled for respect of their name.
Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes,
Two gladiators faced off boldly with pride,
Flashing weapons of skill and strength,
With devoted warriors at their side!
It was a battle for the ages,
A high-scoring affair,
As each team traded the lead,
Which was difficult for faint-hearts to bear!
As the Bills scored a late touchdown,
Leaving a mere thirteen seconds left,
The Chiefs’ loss appeared to be evident -
Had they fought their very best?
GEHA Stadium seemed under a cloud
As the seats began emptying of fans,
But Coach Reid, Bieniemy and the team,
Well, they still had other plans…
Although missing some kicks
To raise their score in the game,
They desperately needed Butker
Just to tie this crazy thing!
It was almost hard to believe,
But in the final crunch
The kicker overcame his greatest doubts and fears,
Giving the ball a powerful punch!
It sent the game into overtime
Under the crowd’s collective gasp.
Yet, an official coin-toss was needed
As a critical preliminary task.
The visiting Bills earned the choice
To make the flipping call,
But choosing “tails” as their option,
Allowed the Chiefs to have the ball!
That simple gesture spun a chain reaction
That the Bills couldn’t control with might,
Cause’ when the token landed upright on “heads”
It gave the Chiefs new life!
In breath-taking fashion, the new game began,
With Chiefs coveting ball possession first,
Pushing the chains methodically downfield,
As Tyreek and Kelce created the fireworks!!
Two juggernauts slung it out to the ultimate,
Presenting an extraordinary air-ground attack,
Leaving fans with a glorious moment captured,
Almost incomparable when poised to “look-back.”
Creating an exhilarating football classic!
Knowing that one team had to win the game,
It was a hard-fought and historic battle to the finish,
Although BOTH were winners just the same!!
Thank you, Patrick Mahomes & Josh Allen
For giving us the game of the century in 2022!
—