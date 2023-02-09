Chiefs fan raises awareness about American Heart Month

TEMPE, Ariz. — A super fan of the Kansas City Chiefs knows what it means to have a lot of heart.

Lynn Schmidt, better known as Weirdwolf, brings passion, noise, and lots of heart to every Chiefs game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

But Schmidt’s beating heart needed attention.

About 25 years ago, he went to the hospital with what he thought was a heart attack.

It wasn’t, but while he was there, doctors discovered Schmidt had a bicuspid aortic valve. The defect didn’t require surgery right away, but put Schmidt at risk for having heart emergencies.

“I wasn’t too freaked out, I don’t get too freaked out most of the time,” Schmidt said like a true football fan.

After the diagnosis, Schmidt kept in regular contact with doctors, getting his heart checked once or twice a year.

The team at Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute in Kansas City decided Schmidt finally needed surgery. He scheduled the procedure for February 2022 after the Chiefs season would be over.

“When you go to surgery, you go to fix a problem and after that patient’s do better,” said Dr. Jessica Heimes, the surgeon who performed Schmidt’s procedure.

Heimes says seeing a doctor regularly can help detect early signs of heart conditions and prevent emergencies like in Schmidt’s case.

February is American Heart Month and Heimes and Schmidt are using the Chief’s success as an opportunity to spread awareness about hearth health.

“I’m so appreciative of what they did and keeping me going to Chiefs games. I’ve got a long life ahead and I look forward to every moment of more Super Bowls with the Chiefs,” Schmidt said.

The super fan will be at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, thanks to a successful heart surgery.

—