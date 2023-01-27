Chiefs fans boost BBQ sales ahead of AFC Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo — KC fans are getting ready to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2023 AFC Championship Game.

“Chiefs make Kansas City rock n’ roll, it’s a big party in Kansas City,” said Philip Thompson, Q39 Executive Chef.

Q39 says business has been booming with KC fans eager to have the best food to celebrate their team. The KC BBQ joint is a city staple with sales seeing a 25%-30% increase all week. Chef Thompson says their award-winning burnt ends have been in high demand among Chiefs fans and hope this craze will continue into the Super Bowl.

“We’re hoping we make the Super Bowl, for us that’s huge. We will be doing tailgating packages for the Super Bowl, business will be rocking,” said Chef Thompson.

While some fans are ordering BBQ, others are deciding to be their own pit-masters this Sunday. Proud Souls Barbecue & Provisions opened its storefront three weeks ago and thanks to fans, business is off to a great start.

“We’re getting people in who want to get their supplies for the big party to watch the chiefs this Sunday,” said Kimberly Groneman, General Manager at Proud Souls.

From buying the right grills, meats, rubs, and pellets, KC fans just want to make sure their parties match up to their team.

“We got the trophies, the Chiefs have the trophies, it’s a match made in heaven,” said Chef Thompson.

In honor of the Chiefs, Proud Souls is giving away a free wagyu tomahawk ribeye to one lucky customer Friday. Employees will pick the lucky winner by this afternoon.

