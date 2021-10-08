Chiefs fans could see 3 previously injured cornerbacks in action for Sunday's game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that fans could expect to see cornerbacks Charvarius Ward, Deandre Baker and Rashad Fenton in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

When asked by reporters Friday, Reid said that he thinks the three previously injured CB's will play Sunday.

"I'm pretty sure they are probably going to play," Reid said. "It's just a matter of them feeling they can play."

Reid also said that the decision is up to the team doctors signing off, but all three players participated fully in practice Friday.

According to the Chiefs' injury report, Ward and Baker had quad injuries and Fenton had a concussion.

Reid also said Friday that he is waiting to see if linebacker Willie Gay Jr. will play Sunday.

Fellow linebacker Anthony Hitchens said that Gay is getting his "feet wet again" in practice after being out with a toe injury.

"He's still come to every meeting," Hitchens said. "He wasn't far behind at all."

Reid said that Gay was let out of practice early Friday for personal reasons.

The linebacker tweeted after practice "I love you all just know my mental health is F’d up."

I love you all just know my mental health is F’d up — Willie Gay Jr. (@WillieG___) October 8, 2021

The Chiefs will take on the Bills at 7:20 p.m. Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will air on KSHB 41.