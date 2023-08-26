Chiefs Kingdom shows up for final 2023 preseason game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom flocked to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday morning to watch the Kansas City Chiefs in action at home for the first time since the team's Super Bowl LVII victory.

As the Chiefs take on the Cleveland Browns in their final preseason game of 2023, some fans are back to carry on years-old traditions, while others are creating new ones.

Chiefs fan George Cartwright said this will be the first season he and his friends will be coming to Arrowhead for every home game after recently moving to the Kansas City area.

"This is us building a tradition...this is home, Cartwright said. "It's a time to be with your best buds, watch football."

Ahead of the 2023 season, Cartwright is full of confidence, predicting the Chiefs go all the way to another Super Victory, a confidence shared by many fans crowding the stands of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

"I think we'll go 14-3, win the division again, and we'll win it all at the Super Bowl," Steven Brown said.

Brown has his own ritual that he believes helps bring the Chiefs home a W.

"One of my traditions is I don't eat before the game, I just drink water and Gatorade and then I'll eat after the game," he said. "We are 9-0 since I've been doing that, so I'm going to keep it going."

While Brown goes hungry, grills are fired up all around his tailgate, sizzling with Kansas City barbecue and other good eats.

John and Christina Cooper enjoyed a brunch of omelets, bacon and breakfast potatoes after making the drive to Kansas City from Joplin in the Chiefs Cruiser, which was topped with an inflatable KC Wolf at the tailgate.

They say as season ticket holders, they make the trip to Arrowhead for every game, and even drove to Arizona to attend Super Bowl LVII.

"The Kingdom stretches quite a ways out," John Cooper said. "As we're driving here we get lots of honks and waves. Getting here is just as good as being here."

Allie Gehrt also arrived to the game in style. She owns the Chiefs Bus, which is proudly stamped with "Reid for speed" and "Long live the Chiefs."

Gehrt said she was fired up to be at the Chiefs' final preseason game and full of predictions for what's to come.

"I think Chris Jones will play, I'm going to predict that we're Super Bowl champs again," she said.

She also called her shot that baby number three will arrive for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes by the end of the season.

The Chiefs kickoff against the Browns at noon Saturday. You can catch the action on KSHB 41.

The 2023 season begins on Sept. 7 when the Detroit Lions come to Kansas City.

