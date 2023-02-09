Chiefs fans in Phoenix share superstitions ahead of Super Bowl LVII

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — From what to wear, what to eat and where to watch the game, fans of the Kansas City Chiefs have a variety of superstitions to help their team win.

KSHB 41 News spoke with fans at the Main Street Tailgate in Scottsdale, Arizona. One group of women admitted to wearing the same shirt and earrings every game.

“I go to my neighbor’s house because that’s where we were the last time [we] won,” said Renee, a member of the group rationalized.

Mark Johnston also shared his superstition.

“I always wear my Mahomes jersey,” he said.

But for Mark Schoenthaler, the superstition is less about clothing and more about eating.

He prepares a big breakfast on the Blackstone every game day. Breakfast burritos are on the menu this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bob and Terri Wahle don’t put much credence in superstitions.

“It’s just a feel-good experience,” Bob said of wearing a Chiefs T-shirt every game. “I don’t imagine they’re going to play any better or worse depending on what we do, but it’s part of the fun.”

Lori White says Chiefs fans don’t need any superstitions as long as they have Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.

“When you have Mahomes on your side, look out, we’re going to win,” she said.

