Chiefs fans line up for sugar cookies at Best Regards Bakery

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — If Chiefs fans want sugar cookies decorated in Chiefs themes they have to act fast.

Best Regards Bakery in Overland Park, Kansas, has built such a reputation for its large, shortbread style, iced sugar cookies that it usually sells out every day before noon.

The owners put a policy in place last season limiting customers to one dozen cookies during the first hour of operation so cookies would be left for people who stopped by later.

“They’re not too sweet. It’s like a thick, soft shortbread cookie,” co-owner Robert Duensing, explained why customers love the cookies. “You taste the European butter first, then you taste the vanilla, then you have the sweetness. And the texture, even though it’s thick, it’s a nice tender cookie.”

Besides taste, creative decorations attract lots of attention. Robert’s wife, Cherrie, watches every Chiefs game and bases her cookie designs on that week’s events.

This week featured a cookie with “00:13” written on it in icing to signify the 13 seconds it took the Chiefs to tie their divisional round playoff match against the Buffalo Bills, allowing them to go on and win in overtime.

She also made a grim reaper cookie after Coach Andy Reid’s postgame quote .

“Two weeks ago, Cherrie added [kicker Harrison] Butker as a Chiefs cookie,” Robert said. “We’re about halfway through the [Bills] game and Cherrie goes, ‘Butker just lost his cookie’ because he missed the extra point. And then at the end of the game, Cherrie goes, ‘Alright, Butker’s back, he gets a cookie again [after kicking the game-tying field goal].’ So we always try to listen and be able to make it more timely.”

For customers looking for a savory game-time snack, Best Regards rolled out a beer cheese soup served with pretzel bread specifically for Chiefs playoff games.

Best Regards opens at 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. It is located at 6759 West 119th Street in Overland Park, Kansas.