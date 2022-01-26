Watch
Kansas City Chiefs fan writes song inspired by head coach Andy Reid

Jason Hanna
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to the sidelines just before the Tennessee Titans run the last play of the AFC Wild Card Playoff Game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
Chiefs Coach Andy Reid
Posted at 2:00 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 15:00:01-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This season, the Kansas City Chiefs have inspired memes, songs and poetry like no other. From "Creed is good" campaigns to "Tyreek down there somewhere" posts, there's now one more fan creation to celebrate.

Singer Melissa Etheridge has penned a song inspired by a comment made by Andy Reid comparing winning Super Bowls to chocolate cake.

"If you like chocolate cake and eat a piece and then you have one dangling in front of your face, you’re probably gonna want to eat that too," Reid said in a past news conference. "That’s how you feel about the Super Bowl. That is the chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting.”

The NFL Network posted a clip of the song to social media.

"I want some more of that chocolate cake," Etheridge's song goes. "The kind that makes a whole kingdom quake."

It also pulls references to the intensely competitive Chiefs versus Buffalo Bills game last Sunday, including a quote from Reid that went viral.

“When it’s grim, be the Grim Reaper and go get it,” Reid said to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"13 seconds all your hopes are getting buried. Through the fear you've got to dig down deeper, because when the going gets grim you've got to be the Grim Reaper," Etheridge sang.

