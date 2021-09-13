‘Tyreek down there somewhere’ comes to life in Chiefs’ week 1 win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When all else fails, chuck it deep.

Trailing nine points late against the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes did just that; finding Tyreek Hill for a 75-yard touchdown.

“He said, I didn't even see you. I just saw your little hand sticking out,” Hill told reporters post-game.

The play spurned similarities to a popular meme in which Mahomes has no other option but to throw it up on a hope and a prayer.

“Sometimes it be like that,” Mahomes said jokingly about the meme coming to life after the first-week win, going on to compliment Hill. “He's really good at adjusting to the ball [in the air]... he's world class.”

Hill accounted for 197 of Kansas City’s 397 total yards Sunday.

Asked #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes about the 'F*ck it, Tyreek down there somewhere' meme.



"Sometimes it be like that"😂 pic.twitter.com/R2bXmy5MQt — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) September 13, 2021

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also commented on the impressive play.

“He would have been a great center fielder," Reid said. "He is able to track the ball ... he's so fast."