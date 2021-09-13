Watch
‘Tyreek down there somewhere’ comes to life in Chiefs’ week 1 win

Mahomes acknowledges popular meme after win
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Patrick Mahomes
Posted at 5:01 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 18:03:00-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When all else fails, chuck it deep.

Trailing nine points late against the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes did just that; finding Tyreek Hill for a 75-yard touchdown.

“He said, I didn't even see you. I just saw your little hand sticking out,” Hill told reporters post-game.

The play spurned similarities to a popular meme in which Mahomes has no other option but to throw it up on a hope and a prayer.

“Sometimes it be like that,” Mahomes said jokingly about the meme coming to life after the first-week win, going on to compliment Hill. “He's really good at adjusting to the ball [in the air]... he's world class.”

Hill accounted for 197 of Kansas City’s 397 total yards Sunday.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also commented on the impressive play.

“He would have been a great center fielder," Reid said. "He is able to track the ball ... he's so fast."

