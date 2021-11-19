Chiefs rookie Creed Humphrey ‘not paying attention’ to early season accolades

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs may have struck gold in the 2020 NFL Draft.

63rd overall pick Creed Humphrey has sprinted out of the gates, allowing just one sack in 506 pass-blocking snaps over the first 10 weeks of the season.

“I'm not really too surprised,” Humphrey told reporters on Zoom Friday. Pro Football Focus, a website dedicated to ranking each NFL players' performance, has Humphrey as the league’s highest rated center.

“That's kind of what I knew I could do,” Humphrey added. “ I have confidence in my abilities, confidence [in] my work ethic.”

The rookie’s early season success has led to some grassroots efforts to name him the league’s Offseason Rookie of the Year. Sports Radio 610 host Cody Tapp even penned a ballad named ‘#CreedisGood.’

“The song was funny, for sure,” Humphrey added jokingly, still shrugging off individual awards in favor of team praise.

Chiefs will look to extend their winning streak Sunday vs. the Dallas Cowboys at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.