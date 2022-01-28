Chiefs fan's spilled beer memorialized on shirt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You've heard of Stone Cold Steve Austin, and if you're a Chiefs fan, you know Stone Cold Chris Jones.

But have you met Stone Cold Julie?

When the Chiefs pulled out a jaw-dropping overtime win against the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday, everyone was celebrating.

Defensive tackle Jones was no exception. He jumped into the stands and threw back a fan's beer.

i love you kc! pic.twitter.com/74ARn5eV7L — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) January 24, 2022

The epic celebration was posted all over social media, but one fan in the background stood out.

Enter, Julie. The newest meme.

Julie Collins was situated behind Jones when he jumped into the stands and is pictured grimacing while everyone else cheers on Jones.

If you got squished by one of the biggest guys on the Chiefs' roster, you would probably make a similar face.

Oh, and he spilled her beer.

Beermaker Michelob ULTRA did not miss the fact that Chris Jones threw back one of their beers and spilled Julie's same beer in the process.

The company quickly made sure Julie's beer was replaced — and then some.

They also created some merchandise with Julie's iconic grimace, dubbing her "Stone Cold Julie."

Proceeds from the shirt also benefit Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City.

Buy a shirt-benefit Habitat for Humanity! I promise I’m ready to celebrate this time! https://t.co/ZyvM7aIGZD — Julie Collins (@juliecollins64) January 27, 2022

So next time you spill your beer, don't fret. Just think of Julie's new motto and "embrace the face."