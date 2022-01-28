Watch
Chiefs fan's spilled beer memorialized on shirt

Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity
Courtesy Michelob ULTRA
Julie Collins was featured grimacing as Chiefs player Chris Jones celebrated in the stands and in her personal space. Now, her face is memorialized on t-shirts that benefit charity.
Posted at 8:44 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 09:56:58-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You've heard of Stone Cold Steve Austin, and if you're a Chiefs fan, you know Stone Cold Chris Jones.

But have you met Stone Cold Julie?

When the Chiefs pulled out a jaw-dropping overtime win against the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday, everyone was celebrating.

Defensive tackle Jones was no exception. He jumped into the stands and threw back a fan's beer.

The epic celebration was posted all over social media, but one fan in the background stood out.

Enter, Julie. The newest meme.

Julie Collins was situated behind Jones when he jumped into the stands and is pictured grimacing while everyone else cheers on Jones.

If you got squished by one of the biggest guys on the Chiefs' roster, you would probably make a similar face.

Oh, and he spilled her beer.

Beermaker Michelob ULTRA did not miss the fact that Chris Jones threw back one of their beers and spilled Julie's same beer in the process.

The company quickly made sure Julie's beer was replaced — and then some.

They also created some merchandise with Julie's iconic grimace, dubbing her "Stone Cold Julie."

Proceeds from the shirt also benefit Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City.

So next time you spill your beer, don't fret. Just think of Julie's new motto and "embrace the face."

