Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach goes 1-on-1 with KSHB 41 Anchor Dia Wall

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach talked with KSHB 41 anchor Dia Wall at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

Here’s their conversation at opening night in Phoenix.

Wall: Outside of Coach Reid and Patrick Mahomes, you’re probably the most popular guy in Kansas City. What's it like to be here once again?

Veach: Oh, it's amazing. You know, the first time is special, but I think when you actually get back here again, you just realize these things are special and rare and unique and there’s just a much better appreciation of the whole processes this time around. So certainly proud of this team, this organization and these young guys stepping up.

Wall: How are you approaching it just as a general manager, right? Are you able to enjoy the Super Bowl or are you already evaluating?

Veach: I feel like the first time everything happened so fast. As far as like the evaluating, we spent so much time throughout the fall and certainly after this game, we'll be getting ready for the (NFL Draft) in Kansas City but, one of the things that is important is to really just enjoy the moment and enjoy the ride. These are special opportunities. Hopefully, we can finish the job and see it through on Sunday.

Wall: Last one I have for you. What makes you most proud about this team in this moment?

Veach: I just think the resiliency they've shown all year. I mean, starting off in the offseason, there were a lot of questions, a lot of doubts, but I think there was a belief and a trust from top down in the organization. The ownership believed and the coaching staff believed, the players believed. We hit some bumps on the road but these guys have always believed in the bigger picture and always believe in each other.

