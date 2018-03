KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs making more moves this week, signing Dolphins running back Damien Williams who rushed for 477 yards over 4 seasons in Miami.

Kansas City is now loaded at running back with Kareem Hunt, Spencer Ware and Charcandrick West. The Chiefs love the fact that he can catch the ball out of the backfield, which is a must in the Andy Reid offense. Williams snagged twenty catches last season.