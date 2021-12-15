Chiefs granted marketing ability for fans in Germany, Mexico

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs Kingdom is about to get even larger.

As part of efforts to expand its footprint internationally, the league granted a number of clubs “international home marketing areas.”

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of nine teams granted marketing abilities in Mexico. The Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers were also granted marketing abilities in Mexico.

The Chiefs are just one of four teams that were granted marketing ability in Germany. They’ll share the European country with the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The marketing ability in Germany could be well-timed.

Sports Business Journal NFL reporter Ben Fischer reported Wednesday the league plans to announce at the upcoming Super Bowl details about the league’s first-ever regular season game in Germany.

News: The NFL intends to announce the host city of its first regular season game in Germany at the Super Bowl. — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) December 15, 2021