Chiefs grounds crew hard at work prepping GEHA Field for Divisional round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, the team's grounds crew is hard at work prepping GEHA Field.

Travis Hogan, head groundskeeper for the Chiefs, provided some insight on the techniques being used this week on the field.

A lot of growth in the last week. Heat has been adjusted back and forth from 70-75, grow tarps for 7 straight days along with grow lights moved around. My staff is amazing. They do an awesome job! We will try to keep growing all the way thru Thursday. Game #11 coming up! pic.twitter.com/d5IVDVgRia — Travis Hogan (@Twillhog75) January 17, 2023

The field, which was last played on Jan. 1 when the team beat Denver, has had lots of growth over the last week.

Hogan said it's been covered with grow tarps and temperatures have been adjusted from 70 to 75 degrees for the last week.

Grow lights have also been moved around throughout the week, according to Hogan.

"My staff is amazing," Hogan said in a tweet. "They do an awesome job! We will try to keep growing all the way thru Thursday. Game #11 coming up!

—