Chiefs Hall of Fame induction for former FB Kimble Anders set for halftime Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During halftime of Sunday night's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans, the Chiefs will formally induct fullback Kimble Anders into their Hall of Fame and the Ring of Honor.

Anders will become the 51st person and 47th player to be inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame.

He will also serve as this week’s Drum Honoree on the GEHA Deck at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Anders' induction into the Chiefs Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor, along with his Drum Honoree selection, is a part of the team’s annual Legends Game celebration. Nearly 80 Chiefs alumni, including Anders, are scheduled to be present for the team’s festivities.

After signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 1990, Anders signed with the Chiefs as a free agent the next year. Anders then spent the rest of his career with the Chiefs, playing 10 seasons.

Anders suited up for 125 games in a Chiefs uniform, tying the record of second-most by a running back or fullback in the franchise.

He finished his career with 2,261 rushing yards and 2,829 receiving yards — his receiving numbers are the most by a running back or fullback in franchise history.

Anders appeared in three straight Pro Bowls from 1995-97, the first running back or fullback in franchise history to earn three consecutive trips to the NFL's annual all-star game.

Additionally, Anders is one of only eight running backs or fullbacks in franchise history with more than 5,000 career scrimmage yards. And he is the only player, regardless of position, to currently rank in the top 15 in both career rushing yards and career receiving yards with the franchise.

After retiring from the NFL in 2000, Anders began coaching at high schools and universities across the Kansas City area, becoming head coach at Northeast High School in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2008.

A year later, he served as the athletic director for the Kansas City, Missouri, Public School District, holding that position until 2013.

Anders also served in a coaching internship with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2007.

