Chiefs Hall of Honor member Ed Budde speaks on NFL draft then vs. now

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The NFL Draft has obviously grown over the years.

For instance, back in 1963, there were obviously no draft experts or drone shows or Cirque du Soleil. Not only was the Draft not televised in 1963, it wasn't even on the radio.

"They had the head scout there, and he used to be on the telephone all the time," Chiefs Hall of Honor member Ed Budde said about the 1963 NFL Draft.

However, back in 1963, Budde and the other top college football players had to monitor two drafts.

"I was interviewed by the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles," Budde said.

That's right, Budde, who was an offensive lineman from Michigan State, was taken fourth overall by the Eagles in the 1963 NFL Draft.

He was taken eighth overall by the Chiefs, part of the first round of the first draft ever for the franchise in Kansas City.

The team had just moved from Dallas.

"Fred Arbanas was one of the reasons I signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, because he played for Michigan State also, and I admired his toughness," Budde said.

Budde has lived in Kansas City ever since.

"We really loved Kansas City because the people were so friendly," Budde said. "And the people were so excited and we were excited to move here."

The Chiefs also took Hall of Famer Buck Buchanan with the first overall pick in that draft.

In fact, that first draft produced two Hall of Famers, four Chiefs' Hall of Honor members and was the foundation for the Chiefs Super Bowl I and Super Bowl IV runs.

"We had a hell of a team," Budde said.

Budde says he enjoys watching the NFL Draft in its current form, far different than in 1963.

"They're so sophisticated now," Budde said. "They start recruiting people. They know how fast they are, how big they are."

And the guy from Kansas City's first draft can't wait for the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

"I'm really surprised and happy because it's about time for them to know Kansas City," Budde said.