Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder inducted into Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder was inducted into the National Athletic Trainer Hall of Fame this week, the team announced on Twitter on Friday.

Congratulations are in order for our Head Athletic Trainer and VP of Sports Medicine & Performance, Rick Burkholder, on his induction into the National Athletic Trainers' Association Hall of Fame! 👏 pic.twitter.com/oyJDWfZJSO — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 23, 2023

Burkholder, who has been with the Chiefs for the last 10 seasons, has been one of the top trainers in the NFL.

Burkholder has been apart of head coach Andy Reid's staff since 1999, where during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, he was recognized as a part of the best NFL training staff for 2010.

Alongside his duties as head athletic trainer, Burkholder has also served as the team's Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance since 2018, overseeing the team's strength and conditioning and equipment departments.

He also served as president of the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society from 2014 to 2017.

This isn't Burkholder's first time being inducted into a hall of fame, as he was inducted into the Pennsylvania Athletic Training Hall of Fame back in 2016.

Burkholder's handling of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury during the 2023 NFL playoffs certainly will convince Chiefs of his Hall of Fame candidacy.

He was able to make sure that Mahomes only missed one offensive drive during the team's 2023 Super Bowl run.

Burkholder was inducted in a ceremony in Indianapolis, Indiana this week.

Alongside the ceremony, Burkholder also received a very nice Hall of Fame ring that will fit quite nicely with the Super Bowl ring he received last week.