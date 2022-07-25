Chiefs home opener vs Chargers to air on KSHB 41 in primetime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Chiefs look to defend its AFC West title in 2022, the team's home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers will air on KSHB 41.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 and will be the Chiefs' second game of the season.

Kansas City split the season series against the Chargers in 2021.

The Chargers defeated the Chiefs in Week 3 of the 2021 season after not being able to overcome four turnovers.

However, Kansas City avenged the loss on Dec. 16, in an overtime thriller which helped the Chiefs take control of the AFC West.

—