Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chiefs home opener vs Chargers to air on KSHB 41 in primetime

Chiefs Chargers Football
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Peter Joneleit/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) chat after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
Chiefs Chargers Football
Posted at 5:29 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 18:29:18-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — As the Kansas City Chiefs look to defend its AFC West title in 2022, the team's home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers will air on KSHB 41.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 and will be the Chiefs' second game of the season.

Kansas City split the season series against the Chargers in 2021.

The Chargers defeated the Chiefs in Week 3 of the 2021 season after not being able to overcome four turnovers.

However, Kansas City avenged the loss on Dec. 16, in an overtime thriller which helped the Chiefs take control of the AFC West.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock