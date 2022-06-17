Chiefs host 8 local high school football teams for 11-on event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs hosted eight local high school football teams Friday.

The 11-on event powered by Nike welcomed Shawnee Mission West, Platte County, Mill Valley, Lawrence Free State, Olathe East, North Kansas City, St. James and Kickapoo.

The high school student-athletes had the chance to spend the day like a pro.

"All these guys coming together, we're playing fast, playing as a team," Lawrence Free State quarterback Wesley Edison said. "It's really good opportunity and we're just having fun."

The competition out at the Chiefs practice facility headed up quickly, giving the coaches something to see.

"The biggest thing for us is getting some competition," Lawrence Free State head football coach Kevin Stewart said. "I think our guys are seeing some other teams and this is going to motivate them for the rest of the summer."

The players participated in everything from 7-on-7 to skills drills.

"I like the pressure and I like to see the eyes that are on me, so I'm sure all the guys, the rest of the guys feel the same way so, it's just truly a great experience," Mill Valley quarterback Hayden Jay said.

Chiefs Hall of Famer and current ambassador Gary Spani said the goal of the 11-on event is to scope out the young guys while teaching them how to be a pro.

"We just try to help them get better, it's simple, how can we give it our best shot today," Spani said.

From the players to the coaches, everyone enjoyed the experience.

"Ultimately I want them to have fun because you don't get to do this very often, you know, be at the facility and do the things that they're doing with the coaches that are out here with them as well," Mill Valley head football coach Joel Applebee said.

The Chiefs also hosted events in Topeka and Wichita.

