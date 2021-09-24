Chiefs injury report: Frank Clark doubtful for Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could be without defensive end Frank Clark for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In the final injury report of the week, the team listed Clark as doubtful for the noon game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Clark is joined on the injury list by fellow defensive end Chris Jones and cornerback Charvarious Ward, who were both listed as questionable.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Clark injured his hamstring during practice this week. Ward is working through a quad injury, while Jones is battling a wrist injury.

After missing the season opener with an injury, Clark returned to the field last week, in which he was credited with two tackles, one of which was for a loss.

The Chiefs are looking to get back to their winning ways after a one-point loss last week to the Baltimore Ravens.

The division foe Chargers stand in their way. In the Chargers’ final injury report of the week, cornerback Chris Harris was listed out with a shoulder injury.

Star outside linebacker Joey Bosa is listed as questionable with a foot/ankle injury. Defensive lineman Justin Jones is doubtful with a calf injury.

