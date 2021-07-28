Chiefs' Joe Thuney impressed with rookie Trey Smith in first full-team practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday the Kansas City Chiefs conducted their first full-team practice of the 2021 training camp.

In the off-season, the team upped the interior of their offensive line by signing All-Pro offensive guard Joe Thuney.

Following practice Wednesday, Thuney talked about joining this Chiefs O-Line.

“Yeah the O-Line is a great group. We hang out a lot off the field, in the locker room, always talking, laughing, joking, so they’re a great group," Thuney said. "Being out here in kind of an isolated bubble, it’s great to spend a lot of time with the guys and just keep building every day.”

Thuney spent the last five seasons with the New England Patriots after being selected with the No. 78 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and has never missed a game since then.

As camp officially gets underway, there are positions up for grabs which include the right guard position along the O-Line.

At practice, the Chiefs first-team offense consisted of left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., left guard Thuney and veteran right tackle Mike Remmers - which most fans would have expected.

The unexpected line-up debuted two rookies - Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith, although Thuney said their actions are mimicking those of a veteran player.

“He’s [Smith] really strong, he’s physical, he’s smart, he studies his playbook really hard," Thuney said. "Everyone is communicating up there on the O-Line, but he’s doing a great job, and it’s just great to be part of this group."