Chiefs kicker Butker talks fashion, football in one-on-one with KSHB 41

Harrison Butker is known for his leg — he's made 136 field goals over the last five seasons.

But, increasingly, he's becoming known for what covers his legs and his arms and the rest of him. It's his clothing style that's turning heads.

Butker says his style is a new thing.

"I did go to a preppy school in Atlanta, Georgia," Butker said in a one-on-one with KSHB 41. "Most people were wearing preppy clothes. I was more of the sweat pants and hoodie type of guy. I'd say probably the past year or so I've been wearing the suits for all the games. And I love it. It puts me in a good frame of mind for every game."

Butker says he plans out his pregame outfits early in the week.

"Normally around Tuesday I get the outfit figured out, and then I'm all football," Butker said.

Speaking of apparel, Butker will be wearing special cleats for Sunday's My Cause, My Cleats game against the Broncos. His cause is the Wounded Warrior Project.

On the right cleat, it will read "Wounded Warrior Project." The left cleat will list the names of 13 American service members killed in a suicide bombing attack in Afghanistan earlier this year.

"It will be kind of a green and black-colored cleat, so it won't really go with red and white. So we'll see how it goes," Butker said. "But I'm just super excited to support Wounded Warrior Project and have those cleats on for the game."