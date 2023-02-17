Chiefs Kingdom helps raise thousands for Jason Kelce's charity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The love Chiefs Kingdom has for tight end Travis Kelce is no mystery.

But lately, the Kingdom has spread its love to Travis' brother Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

After the Chiefs defeated the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, a Chiefs fan page on Twitter suggested fans donate $14.90 to Jason Kelce's charity — the Be Philly Foundation .

The number represents Travis' jersey number $8.70, plus Jason's jersey number $6.20.

On Thursday afternoon, the Be Philly Foundation thanked Chiefs Kingdom for helping it surpass its initial online fundraising goal of $100,000.

"Largely coming from our opponents last Sunday, we have now exceeded our initial online fundraising goal of $100,000," the charity said in a post. "Chiefs Kingdom sure knows how to win with class, and I cannot thank you all enough for supporting the (Be)Philly Foundation’s mission here in Philadelphia. As a reminder, 100% of donations go directly towards funding our selected programs."

To learn more about Be Philly, visit its website . In addition, those interested in donating can do so at this link .

