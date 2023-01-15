Chiefs Kingdom map returns for 2023 playoff run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Back for a fourth-straight season, the KSHB 41 Chiefs Kingdom map gives fans a chance to show the international breadth of the kingdom.

With hundreds of submissions from all seven continents, the map is a fun and interactive way to see Chiefs fans from across the world.

You can add your submission to the list by sending us your photo at newspics@kshb.com . Make sure to include your location in the email.

In a new feature this year, not only can you view the submissions on a map, but you can see them represented in a 3D model of the globe, thanks to the team at Google Earth.

Click on the image for a link to the Google Earth view:

If you’re old school and like to look at the submissions on a map, we still have that too below.

Go Chiefs!