Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chiefs Kingdom map returns for 2023 playoff run

Chiefs Kingdom Earth.jpg
KSHB
Screen capture of Chiefs Kingdom map on Google Earth
Chiefs Kingdom Earth.jpg
Posted at 9:16 AM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 10:22:53-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Back for a fourth-straight season, the KSHB 41 Chiefs Kingdom map gives fans a chance to show the international breadth of the kingdom.

With hundreds of submissions from all seven continents, the map is a fun and interactive way to see Chiefs fans from across the world.

You can add your submission to the list by sending us your photo at newspics@kshb.com. Make sure to include your location in the email.

In a new feature this year, not only can you view the submissions on a map, but you can see them represented in a 3D model of the globe, thanks to the team at Google Earth.

Click on the image for a link to the Google Earth view:

If you’re old school and like to look at the submissions on a map, we still have that too below.

Go Chiefs!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.