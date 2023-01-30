Chiefs Kingdom map: Fans show Kansas City isn't 'Burrowhead' during AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom was out in full force during the AFC Championship and proved to the Cincinnati Bengals that GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium isn't "Burrowhead."

Fans were even showing out for our Chiefs Kingdom map, which has now reached over 1,000 submissions. The map is growing bigger than ever, with no sign of slowing.

Here is a roundup of some of the best pictures we got from Chiefs Kingdom over the past week, leading off with Dave and Michelle Opperman. The Oppermans showed their support for Kansas City outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas:

Dave and Michelle Opperman

Next, we go to the "Big Island" of Hawaii with a submission by Michelle Uyehara from Waimea.

Michelle Uyehara

We also saw Chiefs support from David in Salt Lake City, Utah, who struck a pose next to an ice sculpture, while decked out in Chiefs gear.

David

Who doesn't like a baby Andy Reid? Sarah Sanders from Old Township, Michigan, submitted this picture of the little coach.

Sarah Sanders

It's not the Chiefs Kingdom map without the pets, like Troy, submitted by viewer Amber Turner from Kansas City, Kansas.

Amber Turner

One child looks prepared to take the field for the Chiefs. This submission comes from Gretchen Crow in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Submitted by viewer Gretchen Crow

Finally, we also saw support for the Chiefs all the way down in Guatemala, submitted by Sarah Salguero.

Sarah(Drake) Salguero

As a reminder, if you submitted a Chiefs Kingdom photo you can search for it here on our Chiefs Kingdom Google Earth map.

You can also search our classic map:

