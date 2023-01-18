Chiefs Kingdom still has more to prove, according to Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even before faithful Kansas City Chiefs fans smashed the Guinness Book of World records on Sept. 29, 2014, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the stadium was known as one of the loudest in the country.

You would think Chiefs Kingdom wouldn't have anything more to prove, but Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suggests otherwise.

"I can't imagine (Arrowhead) will be much louder than our fans were here on Saturday, honestly," Lawrence told media members in Jacksonville Wednesday.

Lawrence quickly walked back his statement, explaining that Jaguars fans were only loud when the team was on defense, not offense.

Trevor Lawrence said: "I can't imagine Arrowhead Stadium will be much louder than Jacksonville last Saturday" 🤔pic.twitter.com/EKk7MAGjhb — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) January 18, 2023

Lawrence has played at Arrowhead once in his career, losing 27-17 in a Week 10 matchup last November. He went 29 of 40 and threw for 259 yards but also got sacked a season-high five times.

Whether he meant what he said or not, Chiefs fans now know what to do: Get loud.

The Chiefs are set to face the Jaguars at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on KSHB 41. Streaming pregame coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. and additional pregame coverage starts on KSHB 41 at 1:30 p.m.

