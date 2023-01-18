Watch Now
Chiefs Kingdom still has more to prove, according to Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Jaguars Chiefs Football
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap, left, and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. It was Dunlap's 100th career sack. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 4:43 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 17:43:18-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even before faithful Kansas City Chiefs fans smashed the Guinness Book of World records on Sept. 29, 2014, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the stadium was known as one of the loudest in the country.

You would think Chiefs Kingdom wouldn't have anything more to prove, but Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suggests otherwise.

"I can't imagine (Arrowhead) will be much louder than our fans were here on Saturday, honestly," Lawrence told media members in Jacksonville Wednesday.

Lawrence quickly walked back his statement, explaining that Jaguars fans were only loud when the team was on defense, not offense.

Lawrence has played at Arrowhead once in his career, losing 27-17 in a Week 10 matchup last November. He went 29 of 40 and threw for 259 yards but also got sacked a season-high five times.

Whether he meant what he said or not, Chiefs fans now know what to do: Get loud.

The Chiefs are set to face the Jaguars at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on KSHB 41. Streaming pregame coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. and additional pregame coverage starts on KSHB 41 at 1:30 p.m.

