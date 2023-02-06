Chiefs Kingdom touching down in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX — Kansas City International Airport was packed Sunday with fans heading out west to Phoenix to enjoy the fandom camaraderie that comes with the Chiefs playing in Super Bowl LVII.

Onboard one Southwest Airlines flight out of KC, two lifelong Chiefs fans were decked out in the team's trademark red and gold.

Timothy Mitchell says he's making the trip because “50 years of this, that’s why!”

Donna Wilson, a retired educator from Independence is making the trek as well.

“We waited 50 years for this," she said. "I watched the first one on television in 1969, and I’ve counted down the years. I’m here to celebrate with my family.”

The Super Bowl experience is spread across several cities in the Phoenix metro with plenty of free activities to attend before the big game.

