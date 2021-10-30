Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens, DT Khalen Saunders to miss game against the Giants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without line backer Anthony Hitchens and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders when they take the field against the New York Giants on Monday.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made the announcement on Saturday during a press conference.

#Chiefs Andy Reid says Anthony Hitchens and Khalen Saunders are OUT Monday night vs. Giants. — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) October 30, 2021

Both Hitchens and Saunders missed practice on Thursday.

Hitchens suffered an injury to his triceps in the team's win against the Washington Football Team.

Saunders has been tending to a knee injury that he also suffered during the game against the Washington.