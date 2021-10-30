Watch
Sports

Actions

Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens, DT Khalen Saunders to miss game against the Giants

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens throws the ball during an NFL football training camp practice Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Anthony Hitchens
Posted at 1:38 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 14:38:47-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without line backer Anthony Hitchens and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders when they take the field against the New York Giants on Monday.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made the announcement on Saturday during a press conference.

Both Hitchens and Saunders missed practice on Thursday.

Hitchens suffered an injury to his triceps in the team's win against the Washington Football Team.

Saunders has been tending to a knee injury that he also suffered during the game against the Washington.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage