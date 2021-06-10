Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. at '100%' after injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a year of virtual introduction to the NFL, a rookie season ruled by mandates and a season-ending injury, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. is ready for year two.

Gay Jr. missed Super Bowl LV due to a meniscus tear. He said on Thursday that he’s ready for the upcoming season.

“During this offseason period, man, with this training staff, we’ve been working non-stop. Me and Miss Julie (Frymyer) and all her help that she has, it’s been a real grind. That’s why I’m here today 100%,” he said.

Gay Jr. looks to improve from his first season and plans on helping the younger guys like second-round draft pick Nick Bolton.

“I’m not a rookie but this is my second year and this is his first year. We’re both still fresh in this thing,” Gay said. “I tell him I’ll teach him the game as much as I can because I'm still learning from guys like Hitch (Anthony Hitchens) and Ben (Niemann) and Dorian (O'Daniel) and all those older guys. So whatever I learn I pass it down to him, whatever I've been through I pass it down to him.”

