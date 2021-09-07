Chiefs lineman, youth alumni partner in Ronald McDonald charity event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs still have a few days to fine-tune their game plan ahead of Sunday’s season opener, but it was game time Tuesday for some of the team’s linemen outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

As part of the team’s long-standing partnership with Kansas City-area Ronald McDonald House Charities, Chiefs offensive linemen Joe Thuney, Orlando Brown and Andrew Wylie teamed up with three Ronald McDonald House youth alumni for some tasty (and healthy) meals.

The event, hosted by former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green, tasked the three pairs to create a their version of a healthy tailgate package.

The offerings were then judged on appearance, originality and overall healthiness.

“There was a lot of fruit, granola, rice cakes, honey and assortment of fruits,” Green said of the winning tailgate package.

—