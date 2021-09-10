Chiefs list Frank Clark, Derrick Nnadi as questionable for Sunday’s game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs released their final injury report on Friday.

Offensive lineman Austin Blythe was ruled out with an injury to his abdomen.

Defensive end Frank Clark and defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi were both listed as questionable to play in Sunday’s season opener against the Cleveland Browns at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

During a press conference Friday with reporters, head coach Andy Reid said Clark and Nnadi both “looked good,” potentially an indication the pair will play.

Chiefs starting safety Tyrann Mathieu remains on the team’s COVID-19/reserve list since testing positive earlier this month.

Reid did not provide an update on Mathieu’s status during Friday’s news conference.

The Browns listed several players as questionable for Sunday’s game: wide receiver O’Dell Beckham, Jr., defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, safety Grant Delpit, safety Ronnie Harrison, Jr., center JC Tretter and place kicker Chase McLaughlin.

Offensive lineman Michael Dunn and linebacker Tony Fields II were listed as out.

