Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. talks long-term deal, new agent on NFL Network

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. hasn't attended the team's voluntary organized team activities during the last three weeks, but he did make an appearance Tuesday on NFL Network's "Total Access."

Brown was asked about being franchise tagged and the prospects of signing a long-term contract with Kansas City.

"I'm very confident," Brown said of his hopes to get a long-term deal done before the season, "especially simply based off the things that have come into affect within our division, the type of defensive ends that have been brought in, the type of players and all that. It's not the year to go into the season with a backup left tackle."

Brown has yet to sign his franchise-tag tender, which must be signed by July 15 and would pay him nearly $16.7 million this season.

Long-term contract talks with the Chiefs stalled in recent moths after Brown fired his agent, but he recently signed with a new agent , Michael Portner of Delta Sports Group.

Brown, who is Portner's first NFL client, said he felt a connection with his new agent off the field.

"We built a personal relationship with his dad working in the health system, my background with diabetes and my dad dying of diabetes ... so we bonded on a personal level on that," Brown said about Portner.

The two sides will presumably get together soon to negotiate a new deal. Organized team activities wrap up this week, but next week's mini-camp is mandatory.