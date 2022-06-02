Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. finally picks new agent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three months after he parted ways with his previous representation and the Kansas City Chiefs used the franchise tag to keep him tied to the roster, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has hired a new agent.

Delta Sports Group announced Thursday that it had signed Brown, who was acquired via trade with Baltimore leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, as its first NFL client.

Brown will be represented by Michael Portner, the founder of Delta Sports Group.

“At this point in my life, I realize that my career is bigger than my next football contract,” Brown — a three-time Pro Bowler, including last season with Kansas City — said in a statement. “Michael stood out to me because we relate to each other on a personal level.”

Brown went on to say that say that he bonded with Portner about a shared concern over diabetes.

“Our common view on these types of real-world issues will result in meaningful work in our home communities,” Brown added. “I am so excited for this next chapter of my life with Michael.”

Portner said he’s also forged a strong relationship with Brown’s mentor, former NFL tackle Jamaal Brown.

“Everything we do will be tailored to fit Orlando and his brand with the purpose of preparing him for life after football,” Portner said.

General Manager Brett Veach said the Chiefs are interested in signing Brown to a long-term extension , but progress on any such talks was on hold as he worked through the process of hiring a new agent.

Brown has yet to sign his franchise-tag tender, which will pay him more than $16.6 million next season. He has not been present at voluntary organized team activities the last two weeks.

Under NFL collective-bargaining rules, Brown has until July 15 to work out a long-term extension or sign the franchise tag.

The Chiefs currently have roughly $14.5 million in space against the salary cap , according to the NFL Players Association.

Extending Brown potentially could create more room, if needed.