GM Brett Veach: Orlando Brown Jr. to remain Chiefs LT ‘moving forward’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During the days before the 2021 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs sent a first-round pick to Baltimore in exchange for tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Now, it seems likely Kansas City will invest even more in Brown, who is a three-time Pro Bowler in four NFL seasons.

He figures to remain in Kansas City — whether it’s via signing a long-term deal, which would give the Chiefs salary-cap flexibility in coming seasons, or via the franchise tag, a costly move but one that takes long-term risk off the table — based on General Manager Brett Veach’s comments Tuesday during a video conference with reporters.

“I think he’s done a great job at left tackle,” Veach said. “Certainly, (there’s) work to get him done and we expect him to be our left tackle moving forward.”

The Chiefs were desperate to remake their offensive line after its lack of depth was exposed in a Super Bowl LV loss at Tampa Bay.

Brown “had the dream to play left tackle,” Veach said, and Kansas City had a glaring need at the position after Eric Fisher was released on the heels of an Achilles injury in last year’s playoffs.

The Brown trade was a critical piece toward that endeavor — a highly successful one which also included signing left guard Joe Thuney and drafting two other starters, center Creed Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith.

“Obviously, we feel like, on the whole, our offensive line played outstanding this year,” Veach said. “That’s a credit to (Offensive Line) Coach (Andy) Heck and our coaching staff. I thought Orlando did a great job.”

Brown, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent, struggled at times, especially against speed rushers, but made incremental progress as his first season in Kansas City went along.

Veach also lauded Brown’s locker-room fit.

“He’s another unique character,” Veach said. “When you talk about a culture and you talk about a guy who does everything the right way, Orlando Brown’s in that category. The guy never misses a practice. He’s as dependable as there is.”

Brown — an Oklahoma graduate, who is listed at 6 feet, 8 inches and 368 pounds — appeared in 16 of 17 games, missing the Week 17 loss at Cincinnati with a calf strain, and logged 94.4% of the offensive snaps.

Veach said he believes there is mutual interest in working out a new contract with Brown.

“I think we’ve been looking for a tough, rugged, dependable left tackle to protect Pat Mahomes,” Veach said. “When you have that scenario play out where the player loves the team and the team loves the player, things are always more likely to work out.”

Veach added, “The trade happens and I think everything he wanted from this experience in regards to playing left tackle, playing in Kansas City, playing with Pat Mahomes — now, I haven’t asked him this directly — but I would venture to say that it’s been exactly what he’s wanted.”

Veach said decisions on the future of strong safety Tyrann Mathieu and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. “will be at the top of the list” when it comes to offseason priorities.

Brown’s father, the late Orlando Brown Sr., played nine seasons with Baltimore and Cleveland from 1995 to 2005. He died in 2011 at age 40.