Report: Chiefs trade 1st round pick for offensive lineman Orlando Brown from Baltimore

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs added another offensive lineman to their arsenal in continued efforts to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter reported the Chiefs acquired Orlando Brown from the Baltimore Ravens through a trade in exchange for a first-round pick and three other picks in the 2021 and 2022 drafts.

Kansas City is trading its first-round pick Thursday night, along with three other picks in the 2021 and 2022 drafts, to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown and one pick in the 2021 draft and another in 2022, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2021

In addition to Brown, the Chiefs will also receive one pick in the 2021 draft and another one in the 2022 draft.

Those picks include the 58th pick in 2021 and a 6th round pick in 2022.

In addition to the 1st rounder, the Ravens will also receive the 94th and and 136th round pick in 2021 and a fifth-round pick in 2022.

This is a developing story and will be updated.