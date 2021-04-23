Watch
Sports

Actions

Report: Chiefs trade 1st round pick for offensive lineman Orlando Brown from Baltimore

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Terrance Williams/AP
Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (78) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Giants Ravens Football
Posted at 2:31 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 15:31:10-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs added another offensive lineman to their arsenal in continued efforts to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter reported the Chiefs acquired Orlando Brown from the Baltimore Ravens through a trade in exchange for a first-round pick and three other picks in the 2021 and 2022 drafts.

In addition to Brown, the Chiefs will also receive one pick in the 2021 draft and another one in the 2022 draft.

Those picks include the 58th pick in 2021 and a 6th round pick in 2022.

In addition to the 1st rounder, the Ravens will also receive the 94th and and 136th round pick in 2021 and a fifth-round pick in 2022.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!