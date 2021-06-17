Chiefs’ Mahomes, Bucs' Brady tag-team on cover of Madden 22

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to sharing the stage with other greats.

The latest example comes courtesy of the cover of the video game "Madden NFL 2022."

This year’s cover features Mahomes, who has appeared in two straight Super Bowls and winning one of them, alongside Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who bested Mahomes in the most recent Super Bowl.

Mahomes tweeted Thursday morning about the cover.