Watch
Sports

Actions

Chiefs’ Mahomes, Bucs' Brady tag-team on cover of Madden 22

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greet following the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady
Posted at 9:20 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 10:20:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to sharing the stage with other greats.

The latest example comes courtesy of the cover of the video game "Madden NFL 2022."

This year’s cover features Mahomes, who has appeared in two straight Super Bowls and winning one of them, alongside Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who bested Mahomes in the most recent Super Bowl.

Mahomes tweeted Thursday morning about the cover.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!