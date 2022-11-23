Watch Now
Chiefs' Mahomes, Kelce in top 5 of early NFL Pro Bowl voting

Mahomes ranks second, Kelce fourth
Chiefs Chargers Football
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrate after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)
Posted at 1:00 PM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 14:00:32-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are both very popular men.

After the first week of voting by fans for the 2023 Pro Bowl, Mahomes ranks second and Kelce fourth among the top vote-getters.

Mahomes sits less than 3,000 votes behind the top vote-getter, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley sits third with 68,936 votes, less than 100 votes ahead of Kelce.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (Chiefs fans might remember him) rounds out the top five with 67,198 votes.

Fans can submit their votes online.


